April 15, 2017 12:41 AM

Hyka scores in 94th minute, Earthquakes tie FC Dallas 1-1

The Associated Press
SAN JOSE, Calif.

Jahmir Hyka scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time and the San Jose Earthquakes tied FC Dallas 1-1 on Friday night.

It's the second straight 90th-minute, game-tying goal for San Jose (2-2-2), which is undefeated at home. Dallas (3-0-2) is unbeaten in the last eight series meetings.

Kellyn Acosta scored his second goal of the season in the 78th minute to give FC Dallas a 1-0 lead. Maximiliano Urruti dribbled past a defender at the top of the box but it was poked away from behind. The loose ball fell to the feet of Acosta and his deflected shot found the back of the net.

Hyka tied it in the final seconds. Chris Wondolowski's header was misplayed by a player from each team, and Hyka ran to it, headed it forward and one-touched it home.

Last Saturday, Wondolowski had the equalizer in the 90th minute against Seattle.

