Sports

April 11, 2017 8:57 PM

Clay Buchholz leaves game after straining right forearm

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Phillies right-hander Clay Buchholz left Tuesday night's start after injuring his pitching arm in the third inning.

Buchholz allowed six runs and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings against the New York Mets before he strained his right forearm on a pitch to Travis d'Arnaud. Adam Morgan replaced him with a 3-2 count on the batter.

Buchholz has struggled in his first two starts since joining the Phillies from Boston, posting a 12.27 ERA.

Buchholz was a two-time All-Star with the Red Sox but has been trending downward since his best season in 2013 when he was 12-1 with a 1.74 ERA and helped Boston win the World Series.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Shuckers first baseman becomes pitcher

Shuckers first baseman becomes pitcher 2:45

Shuckers first baseman becomes pitcher
Gulfport's late rally defeats Harrison Central 1:18

Gulfport's late rally defeats Harrison Central
Jorge Lopez recalls experience in World Baseball Classic 1:29

Jorge Lopez recalls experience in World Baseball Classic

View More Video

Sports Videos