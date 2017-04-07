Old rivalries back on front burner at Pass charity basketball game

Remember those basketball games between Gulfport and Biloxi when things got heated and bragging rights were hanging on the line? Or how about that rivalry between Pass High and Bay High where the fans were cheering so loudly you couldn’t hear your own thoughts?
Some longtime Coast high school basketball rivalries will return Saturday for the Giving Moore Scholarship Alumni Basketball Tournament at Pass Christian High School. The tournament starts at 9 a.m. Admission to the games is $3.
The tournament will feature games between men and women alumni from Gulfport, Biloxi, Pass Christian, Bay St. Louis and Long Beach high schools. The men’s alumni from Gulfport and Biloxi tip off at 10 a.m. A dunk contest will be held at 4 p.m. and the championship game gets underway at 5:45.
“This is to see who still has the bragging rights,” said tournament organizer Chad Moore, who is hosting it with his wife, Simone, both of whom graduated from Pass High.
Moore, who is a trooper with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and a volunteer fireman, said there will also be some city-wide bragging rights on the table.
“The first game starts at 9 a.m. and it’s between the Biloxi Fire Department and the Pass Christian Fire Department,” he said. “It should be a lot fun.”
Proceeds from the tournament will go directly to a senior at Pass High as part of the Giving Moore Foundation.
“This is our first year to hold the benefit for the scholarship fund,” Moore said. “We got a late start, but we hope that everyone will come out and have a great time.”
