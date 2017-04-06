Former Coast football, basketball coach lands spot in Mississippi Valley State Hall of Fame

Joseph Brown will receive his greatest athletic honor on Saturday night at Mississippi Valley State University.
Brown will get inducted into MVSU’s Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Saturday night at the school’s R.W. Harrison Complex in Itta Bena.
Brown played running back for the Delta Devils from 1972 to 1976 under coach Davis Weathersby. Brown started during his freshman and junior seasons. During Brown’s junior season, Valley won its 200th game with a 16-6 victory over in-state rival Alcorn State. He lettered three years at MVSU.
For the former Pass Christian High football coach and Biloxi High girls basketball coach, the award brings back lots of memories from his college days.
“I’m excited to be part of the history at Mississippi Valley State,” Brown said. “Going into the Hall of Fame is an honor, especially when you’re still living.”
Brown, who played at then-Central High School in Liberty, originally intended to sign with Texas Southern. Brown ultimately chose MVSU because the Delta Devils offered immediate playing time.
At MVSU, Brown played against two future Pro Football Hall of Famers at Jackson State: running back Walter Payton and offensive lineman Jackie Slater.
Brown eventually landed on the Coast. His coaching career began at Harrison Central as an assistant football coach in 1978. He took over as head football coach at Pass Christian in 1988, coaching the Pirates until 1996. The Pirates had three winning seasons under Brown (1990, 1991, 1994).
A decade later, Brown became the Lady Indians’ basketball coach in 2003. He went 212-105 in 12 seasons at Biloxi, earning three 20-plus win seasons, two division championships and nine South State playoff appearances. All of his teams had a overall grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
“My reward comes from seeing the players graduate, they come back in town to visit you, invite you to their wedding or send you a text on Father's Day,” Brown said. “I treated the players as if they were my own kids.”
Brown, 62, believes Valley set the foundation for his solid 34-year coaching career.
“I learned at Valley about discipline and caring about the players,” Brown said. “At Valley, they took care of you. It’s about commitment and dedication. Valley had a big influence on me. I enjoyed playing at Valley.”
