Labanc, Ward score early, Sharks beat Canucks 3-1

Kevin Labanc and Joel Ward scored in the first 30 seconds for the quickest two goals in franchise history, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 Tuesday night.
Chris Tierney also scored for the playoff-bound Sharks, who won for just the third time in 11 games. Martin Jones stopped 33 shots for his 35th win — seventh in the NHL.
Christopher Tanev scored for the Canucks, who lost their fifth straight and for the second straight time against the Sharks. Richard Bachman finished with 22 saves in his fourth start.
The Sharks completed a sweep of the teams' five-game season series.
