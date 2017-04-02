Bulldogs ‘went to mountaintop’

Mississippi State fans rang cowbells and cheered for the Lady Bulldogs after the disappointing loss to South Carolina on Sunday night.
About 30 former students, family and friends gathered for a watch party Sunday at Anthony’s Sports Bar and Grill in Gulfport.
“Our basketball programs have not been recognized like they deserve to be,” said MSU alumna Suzanne Shifalo. “These girls went to the mountaintop when they beat U-Conn.”
The fans cheered former Harrison Central guard Jazmin Holmes every time she touched the ball, particularly after she scored on a jumpshot in the lane in the fourth quarter to put the Bulldogs within 4 points at 48-44.
But that was as close as the Bulldogs would come as the game got away from them shortly after. But the loyal fans didn’t appear to be totally disappointed. In fact, about a half dozen who brought their cowbells, all rang their bells and applauded the Bulldogs (32-5) for their efforts throughout the season.
“It’s really special to be at this point, especially because Jazmin Holmes from Gulfport is on the court playing right now,” said Jade Ferguson, a 2007 graduate of Mississippi state who serves as the Gulf Coast Alumni Chapter’s social and community chair. “We’re so excited to be here and supporting her.
“These girls are amazing, and I’m just so proud of them,” said Lynn Burwell. “The team effort, the family (spirit). They are an awesome team. We’re just so proud of them.”
“We beat U-Conn,” said Jesse Shifalo who played football at Mississippi State during the mid 1970s. “Do I need to say anything else?”
Comments