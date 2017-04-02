Haula, Dubnyk lead Wild to 5-2 win against Avalanche

2:01 Jimenez wins 2nd consecutive MGRC Pause

1:53 Dan Mullen, Hugh Freeze try to beat stormy weather

0:29 Heavy rain slows afternoon commute

1:45 Gulfport woman helps marshalls catch fugitive

1:59 A look at the evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now

0:58 The Band Perry meets Josh Williams

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

1:12 The Rackhouse in Gulfport features steaks, bourbon

0:51 Sophia Myers thanks the Coast