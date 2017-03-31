Gobert, Hayward power Jazz to 95-88 win over Wizards

Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Gordon Hayward scored 19 points and the Utah Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 95-88 on Friday night.
The teams traded baskets throughout the fourth quarter. There were six ties, and neither team led by more than four until the final 33 seconds.
Hayward got hot late after struggling much of the night and led an 11-4 run that gave the Jazz an 85-80 edge. Washington never led again, and Bradley Beal's turnover with 35 seconds left allowed Utah to close out the game from the free-throw line.
Hayward scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and also had seven rebounds and four assists for the night.
Beal led Washington with 27 points and John Wall added 16.
Gobert repeatedly disrupted the dangerous Wizards offense that had been held to under 100 points just once in the previous 18 games. He finished with three blocks.
Utah took a 42-39 lead into halftime despite leading by 10 in the first quarter. The teams traded first-half runs and the Wizards opened the second quarter with a 10-4 stretch to take its first lead of the game at 31-28. The Jazz took back over with an 11-2 run highlighted by a pair of buckets from Hayward.
TIP-INS
Wizards: Wall entered having made 14-plus field goals in three straight games but saw the streak end.
Jazz: Dante Exum, Rodney Hood, Boris Diaw, Hayward and Gobert started together for the 10th time this season and are 8-2 in those games.
PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS
The Jazz remain in the No. 4 slot in the Western Conference with a 1 1/2-game lead over the Clippers with six games remaining.
The Wizards fell into a tie with Toronto for the No. 3 seed in the East.
STILL SHUFFLING
The Jazz were without Derrick Favors (knee), George Hill (groin) and Raul Neto (groin) as the team continues to be plagued by injuries. Utah has lost 148 player games due to injury or illness while Favors and Hill have missed 29 games apiece.
UP NEXT
Wizards: Washington travels to face Steph Curry and the Western Conference's top team in the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.
Jazz: Utah travels to face MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.
