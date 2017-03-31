Sports

March 31, 2017 8:54 PM

Rapper donates to more schools; Bulls kick in $1 million

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grammy winner Chance the Rapper is again championing public education in Chicago by announcing more money has been raised for his art fund.

The Chicago native stopped at a high school Friday to announce he's secured an additional $1 million from the Chicago Bulls for his New Chance Arts and Literature Fund.

The rapper, whose given name is Chancelor Bennett, donated $1 million earlier this month to Chicago schools. He said ten schools will receive $10,000 checks as part of the donation.

Chance said Friday a total of $2.2 million has now been raised in the musician's CPS fundraising effort. As a result, an additional 12 schools would receive $10,000 donations

The Ingenuity arts organization will help determine how to distribute the funds Chance raises for schools and the students.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Poplarville native Glen Day has strong round at MGRC

View more video

Sports Videos