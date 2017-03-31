New Orleans Pelicans considers Coast city for NBA Development League team

2:09 John Daly opens strong at Fallen Oak Pause

1:53 Dan Mullen, Hugh Freeze try to beat stormy weather

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

2:12 Ocean Springs boutique hotel

0:51 Sophia Myers thanks the Coast

1:45 Gulfport woman helps marshalls catch fugitive

1:41 Mississippi Bicentennial South kicks off with a tribute to the blues

1:06 'All I remember is waking up in the woods,' fatal crash suspect says

1:03 Sneak peek at Habitat ReStore