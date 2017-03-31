New Orleans Pelicans considers Coast city for NBA Development League team

New Orleans Pelicans are considering Gulfport as a site for its NBA Development League franchise, Saints and Pelicans Communications & Broadcasting Manager Doug Miller said Friday.
Greg Pietrangelo, Gulfport Urban Development Director, and David D’Aquilla of Gulfport Leisure Services told the Sun Herald on Friday that’s not the case.
“It’s news to me,” Pietrangelo said.
The team would play in the 2018-19 season, which will be renamed the NBA Gatorade League.
The Pelicans have sent a request for proposal to 10 other different cities: another Mississippi city, seven in Louisiana, and one each in Alabama and Florida. Miller didn’t say who the other cities were.
“Our goal is to establish a Development League team in nearby proximity to our home base of New Orleans,’’ Pelicans-Saints owner Tom Benson said in a statement. “The team will provide us with a better platform of developing our younger players and staff. It also allow us the opportunity to widen the spectrum of fans that come in contact with the organization on a regional basis.’’
