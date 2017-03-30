Delta State names new defensive coordinator

Delta State recently named Jerry Partridge its new defensive coordinator.
Partridge is a former head coach at Missouri Western State. He went 149-83 at the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The Griffrons made four trips in the Division II playoffs and six Mineral Bowl games.
“We could not have been more fortunate to add a coach of Jerry’s caliber to our staff,” Statesmen coach Todd Cooley said in a press release. “Coach Partridge is well-respected within the coaching fraternity as a defensive mind and more so for his ability to mold his student-athletes into young men of character.”
Partridge replaces Raleigh Jackson, who resigned to pursue other opportunities.
Delta State, the 2000 D-II national champions, went 4-7 last year.
