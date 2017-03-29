Federal judge dismisses UNC as defendant in athlete lawsuit

A federal judge has granted the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's request to dismiss the school from a lawsuit filed by two former Tar Heels athletes tied to its multiyear academic scandal.
In a Wednesday ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Loretta C. Biggs stated the school had 11th Amendment immunity as an arm of the state that prevented it from being sued in federal court. The plaintiffs were former football player Michael McAdoo and former women's basketball player Kenya McBee.
Jeremi Duru, an attorney on the case, didn't immediately return a call for comment. UNC spokeswoman Joanne Peters said in a statement the school was "pleased and grateful" for Biggs' decision.
Comments