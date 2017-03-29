Hugh Freeze, Dan Mullen paired with golf legends at C-Spire Pro-Am

The Magnolia State's two SEC head football coaches will be playing with two of the top players on the PGA Tour Champions on Thursday at Fallen Oak.
Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze and Mississippi State's Dan Mullen have been paired with two former Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic champions in the C-Spire Pro-Am. This marks the third consecutive year that the coaches have been scheduled to take part in the vent, which precedes this weekend's Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.
Freeze is in the same group as Tom Lehman, who won the 2011 MGRC. Lehman is the only player to be named Player of the Year on all three PGA Tours – the regular PGA Tour, the Web.com Tour and the PGA Tour Champions.
Freeze and Lehman will be joined by former Ole Miss basketball star Sean Tuohy, John Wade and Hu Meena in the group. They will tee off at 8:10 a.m. on the No. 1 tee at Fallen Oak in Saucier.
Mullen is in the same group as South African David Frost, who won the 2015 MGRC. Frost has won 30 professional events during his career.
Frost and Mullen will be joined in the group by Larry Doleac, Stephen Rula and Stanley Mangum. They will start at 8:30 a.m. on the No. 1 tee.
Freeze’s Rebels are coming off a 5-7 campaign while Mississippi State finished 6-7 with a win over Miami-Ohio in the St. Petersburg Bowl.
The MGRC, a PGA Tour Champions Event, is set for Friday-Sunday at Fallen Oak.
Game plan
What: C-Spire Pro-Am
When: Gates open at 7 a.m., tee times start at 7 a.m.
Where: Fallen Oak, Saucier
Tickets: Visit 2017MGRC.com
