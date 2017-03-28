Schroder, Hawks beat Suns 95-91 to snap 7-game losing streak

Dennis Schroder hit consecutive 3-pointers to spark a 17-1 run that carried the Hawks to a 95-91 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak and boosting Atlanta's playoff hopes.
The Suns lost their ninth in a row in a matchup of teams with the two longest active losing streaks in the NBA.
Playing again without All-Star forward Paul Millsap and two other key players, the Hawks raced to an 18-point lead in the first quarter. But Atlanta sleepwalked through the next two periods and went nearly 4 1/2 minutes in the fourth without scoring.
The Suns, without Devin Booker, took advantage of the Hawks' shooting woes, finally taking their first lead on Alan Williams' lay-in with 10:37 remaining and stretching the margin to 78-71.
But Schroder swished back-to-back shots beyond the arc, and the Hawks pulled away from there. He finished with 27 points.
T.J. Warren led the Suns with 24 points.
Booker, just two games removed from his 70-point performance against Boston, sat out the game after aggravating his injured right ankle.
The Hawks had to go again without Millsap, who missed his sixth straight game with an ailing left knee. He's expected to be out at least through the weekend. Also sidelined were fellow starter Kent Bazemore (bruised right knee) and top bench player Thabo Sefolosha (strained right groin).
Bazemore is expected to play on Wednesday at Philadelphia, while Sefolosha also appears close to returning.
TIP-INS
Suns: Had their lowest-scoring first quarter of the season, but it wasn't their worst period. Phoenix managed only 10 points in the fourth of a Nov. 25 game against Minnesota. ... This is the longest losing streak for the Suns since a 13-game skid from Jan. 26-Feb. 25, 2016.
Hawks: Avoided their longest losing streak since an eight-game slide in February 2014 during Mike Budenholzer's first season as coach. ... Despite Schroder's heroics in the fourth quarter, Atlanta had another tough night from long range. The Hawks made just 6 of 27 beyond the arc and are 11 of 54 over their last two games.
UP NEXT
Suns: Return home to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night after wrapping up a fruitless six-game road trip.
Hawks: Begin a three-game road swing Wednesday night against the 76ers.
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/paul-newberry .
