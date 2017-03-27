Tipping Off: Second half of Final Four field to be decided

0:06 Watch a rock sink in quicksand at Round Island Pause

1:20 D'Iberville: 318 Years Later

1:45 Woman's death being treated as a homicide

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

0:20 Two people escape car fire without injury in Harrison County

2:20 Your children are going to school with gang members

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some