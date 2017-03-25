Cripus Attucks wins class 3A title with last second tip-in

Jamal Harris' put-back with .9 seconds remaining gave Crispus Attucks their first state championship since 1959 with a victory over Twin Lakes in Class 3A.
Trailing by one with less than a minute to play, Twin Lakes' Bryce Bennington made one of his two free throw attempts to tie the game at 71. On the ensuing Tigers possession, Alex Cooley held the ball until eight seconds on the clock and dribbled right, attempting a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining. Cooley's shot bounced off the iron to the left of the rim where Harris outmuscled a Twin Lakes defender for the game-winning put-back. Nick Sibande scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Harris finished with four points and Cooley scored 11. Bennington finished with 32 points - fourth most all-time in a Class 3A championship game. Bryce's brother, Blake Bennington, finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
