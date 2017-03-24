Suns’ Devin Booker scores 70 in record-breaking performance

Former Moss Point High standout Devin Booker scored a record-breaking 70 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 130-120 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday night.
Booker became the youngest player in NBA history to score 60 or 70 points in a game. It was also the most points ever in a single game against the Boston Cetics.
Booker made 21 of 40 field goal attempts, was 4-of-11 on three-pointers and connected on 24 of 26 free throws. The second-year guard also had eight rebounds and five assists.
Booker left Kentucky after one year and was the 14th overall selection by the Phoenix Suns.
Booker is the sixth player to score 70 points in a game in NBA history.
The 6-foot-6 Booker is averaging 20.9 points a game this season.
