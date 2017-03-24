Gulfport Boxing Club will produce amateur show Saturday

The Gulfport Boxing Club will host an amateur show at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Orange Grove Community Center in Gulfport.
In the main event, Gulfport’s Najik Lewis of Gulfport will defend the Mississippi Golden Gloves 152-pound championship against Hattiesburg’s Javonne Davis. The winner advances to the Mid-South Golden Gloves tournament in Little Rock, Arkansas, in April.
Fight clubs from the Coast, Jackson, Mobile, Pensacola and New Orleans are all expected to compete. Gulfport Boxing Club fighters scheduled to compete include Lolo Nieto, Ziyad Crosby, Zaelyn Braxton and Thomas Moore.
Warren Migues of the Gulfport Boxing Club expects about 30 bouts for the card.
“I think we’ll have a great show,” he said. “We’ve got some good boxers on the Coast. Keith Hughes Boxing Club has a few good fighters.”
The divisions range from 50 pounds up to heavyweights, ages 8 to 40. Each weight-class fight is a three-round bout. Women’s bouts are four rounds of two minutes.
Tickets for the show are $10.
