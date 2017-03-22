Two Mississippi college football coaches to play in C-Spire Pro-Am Golf Tournament

Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze and Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen will compete in the C-Spire Pro-Am golf event on March 30 at Fallen Oak Golf Course.
Freeze will play in the Pro-Am for the third time since becoming the Rebels’ coach.
“I’m excited about returning to the Gulf Coast, which holds a special place in my heart,” Freeze said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to a great day of golf and fellowship.”
Mullen looks forward to playing in the event.
“It’s great to play alongside some of the world’s best golfers,” Mullen said. “The Mississippi Gulf Coast is an important part of our state and I’m looking forward to participating in an event that has such a significant economic impact on the region.”
The pro-Am precedes the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, which will be held March 31-April 2 at Fallen Oak. Miguel Angel Jimenez is the defending champion.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Game plan
What: Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic
When: March 30-April 2
Where: Fallen Oak, Saucier
Tickets: 2017MGRC.com
