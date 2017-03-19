Florida State beats Missouri to reach Sweet 16

1:17 MS Band of Choctaw Indians Cub Scouts help celebrate Bicentennial Pause

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

2:19 Neighborhood helps 7 children who survived fire, mom's drowning

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

1:57 Moss Point's new police chief talks about his priorities

1:38 Eat healthy, live longer