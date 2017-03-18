Hillsboro-Central Valley wins B crown with buzzer-beater

Kyle Henningsgard's 3-pointer at the buzzer lifted Hillsboro-Central Valley to a 63-60 win over defending state champion Four Winds in the North Dakota Class B boys championship game on Saturday.
Henningsgard, who made just 5 of 17 shots, took a feed in the right corner and swished his second 3-pointer of the game as time ran out. He finished with a team-high 15 points.
The Burros played from behind the entire game, taking their first lead since early in the first quarter on Henningsgard's 3-pointer with 1:39 left.
Four Winds went back on top 60-58 on Steve Redfox's basket with 1:00 to play but Cade Baesler tied it with 43 seconds remaining.
Tanner Linnell had 14 points and Jack Camrud 11 points and nine rebounds for Hillsboro-Central Valley.
Four Winds-Minnewaukan was led by Tronis McKay's 21 points. Irvin Tomahawk had 16 and Redfox 12.
