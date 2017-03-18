Jamen Amend's 3 helps Bridgewater-Emery claim State B title

Bridgewater-Emery rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Wolsey-Wessington 63-58 in the South Dakota Class B boys basketball title game on Saturday.
The unbeaten Huskies (26-0) trailed after three quarters but took the lead for good on Jamen Arend's 3-pointer with 1:20 to play in the game. Amend finished with 19 points.
Joining Amend in double-figures were Cole Gassman with 17 points, Sam Amend with 13 and Sawyer Schultz with 12.
The Huskies shot 58 percent from the field, to 56 percent for the Warbirds.
Wolsey-Wessington got 15 points from Bennett White and 10 each from Lynden Williams and Riley Gohn.
The Warbirds led 31-24 at halftime.
