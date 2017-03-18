Biloxi Youth Baseball League holds opening ceremonies

Biloxi Youth Baseball’s opening ceremonies were Saturday at the A.J. Holloway Sportsplex.
Barry Lyons, a former Major League Baseball catcher and Biloxi Shuckers team ambassador, threw out the first pitch. The 1978 Biloxi High graduate played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, then California Angels, Chicago White Sox and was a member of the 1986 world champion New York Mets.
The Biloxi Youth League has 575 players ages 4 to 12 on 44 teams. The teams took photos and each played a one-hour contest.
James Jones: 228-896-2320
