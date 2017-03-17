‘Most interesting man in golf’ to play in Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic

Miguel Angel Jimenez will go for a second straight Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic later this month.
MGRC officials announced Friday the addition of Jimenez, known worldwide as “the most interesting man in golf” to its tournament that starts March 30-April 2 at the Fallen Oak Golf Course.
MGRC also announced the 2017 sponsor exemptions; Jay Don Blake, Brian Henninger, Jim Gallagher Jr., Miguel Angel Martin and Rod Spittle.
Jimenez shot a tournament record final round 8-under 64 to win the 2016 MGRC by two shots. He made four straight birdies from holes 10 to 13 and played the final 30 holes of the tournament without a bogey.
