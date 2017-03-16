Schlabach's 3-pointer lifts Hiland over Ottoville in semi

Kennedy Schlabach hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Berlin Hiland over Ottoville 44-41 in an Ohio girls Division IV semifinal game on Thursday night.
The win puts the Lady Hawks in the championship game on Saturday against Waterford.
Ottoville's Bridget Landin hit two free throws with eight seconds remaining to tie the game at 41. Hiland's Morgan McMillen drove down the floor and drew a defender, which left Schlabach open on the right wing for the game-winner.
Angela Troyer scored 18, Schlabach had 15, and McMillen added 11 for Hiland (28-1). Landin led Ottoville (24-4) with 15 points.
This will be the 10th trip to the final for Hiland and its first since 2013.
