West Harrison’s Jones hopes to get opportunity in NCAA Tournament

Guard Deshawn Jones has enjoyed Jacksonville State's run to the NCAA Tournament.
The former West Harrison High and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College standout is a reserve for Jacksonville State, who faces second-seeded Louisville in the first round at 1:35 p.m. Friday at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. CBS will televise the contest.
Jones has seen little action this season, playing in 17 games for the Ohio Valley Conference champions. In his first season with the Gamecocks, he's averaging 1.2 points a game.
The lack of playing time hasn't discouraged Jones. He was a double-digit scorer for the Hurricanes and Bulldogs, averaging over 14 points a game at both schools.
“It's all about patience and timing,” Jones said Thursday from Indianapolis. “I'm still working hard and competing everyday. Everything happens for a reason. When my time comes, I'll be ready.”
The 6-foot-3 Jones expected Jacksonville to make a run into March Madness.
“We prepare every game like it's for the championship,” Jones said. “Even when I'm not playing, I feel that I've improved since I’ve been here.”
