Pass Christian dog poised to make another splash in 2017

Marlin, a 4-year-old fox red Labrador retriever from Pass Christian, returns to the Louisiana Sportman Show Splash Dogs Competition.
The show at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales will run from Thursday through Sunday.
Last year, Marlin excelled in two events. At the 2016 Splash Dogs Nationals in Las Vegas, he took first place in the big air division and second for vertical. At Gonzales, he finished first in the senior finals with a distance of 19 feet and won the super-vert with a jump of 5 feet, 10 inches.
Marlin, owned by the Nunez family, will compete against dogs of all breeds and ages, ranging from lean Viszlas to shaggy Newfoundlands, as well as Jack Russell terriers and pit bulls.
“We’re certainly confident, but it’s just awesome to be out there with everyone,” Christian Nunez said. “Winning or not, it’s always a good time to be at the event.”
There will also be a dock-jumping competition, which is open to all dog owners. Sponsored by Realtree, the event allows dogs to compete for distance, diving from a dock into a 40-foot-long pool.
