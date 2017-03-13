Nor'easter prompts schedule change for PIAA swimming finals

An impending nor'easter has prompted a schedule change for this week's PIAA swimming championships at Bucknell University.
With concerns about safety and potential travel restrictions, the governing body for Pennsylvania high school sports determined that the four-day championships in Lewisburg, which originally were slated to start Wednesday, should be pushed until Thursday.
Not only is the schedule being affected, but PIAA officials have been forced to make drastic changes to the entire championship competition. There will be no preliminary swims for Class AA and AAA.
Instead of morning prelims, followed later in the day by medal and consolation finals, all swimming events will be timed finals.
To allow athletes proper warm-up, the Class AA girls competition will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday. The Class AA boys will follow at 7:30 p.m.
The second day will begin for the girls at 10:45 a.m. Friday. The boys will hit the water at 3:30 p.m.
Class AAA will now take place over the entire weekend, starting Saturday with the girls timed finals at 3:15 p.m. and the boys at 7 p.m.
The final day will have the girls starting competition at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, with the boys following at 3:30 p.m.
Also, the PIAA diving championships, which usually take place between each day's preliminary and finals swimming sessions, have been postponed until March 25-26. They also will be held at Bucknell.
The Class AA girls will dive at 3 p.m. on March 25, followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. Class AAA divers will follow the same schedule on March 26.
