BV-Northwest wins Kansas boys Class 6A state title

Darien Jackson had 26 points and eight rebounds, Anthony Pleasant scored 16 points and Blue Valley Northwest beat Lawrence 64-61 on Saturday to win the Kansas 6A boys state basketball title.
The Huskies (22-3) led by 18 at halftime at Koch Arena, but watched as the Lions trimmed it to one on a free throw from Brett Chapple with 28 seconds left.
Chapple fouled Pleasant on the other end and he made both free throws to give Northwest a cushion. Lawrence raced up court and got off three shots but none managed to fall, allowing the Huskies to escape with their third state title since 2013.
Clarence King scored 19 points to lead the Lions (17-7). Mallroy Jackson added 14 points and Chapple finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.
