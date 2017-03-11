Asberry, Tulsa East Central top Ardmore for 5A girls title

Ja'Mee Asberry scored 25 points to help Tulsa East Central defeat Ardmore 51-44 for the Class 5A girls title Saturday at the Mabee Center.
Asberry, an Oklahoma State commitment, made just 5 of 17 field goals. She made up for it by draining 13 of 14 free throws.
Mykayla Dumas added 12 points for East Central (24-4), which trailed 38-30 heading into the fourth quarter before outscoring Ardmore 21-6 in the final period.
J'Sades Ainsworth scored 22 points and Sierra Gordon added nine for Ardmore (20-6). The Tigers were looking for their first state title since 1993. They hadn't appeared in the finals since 2002.
East Central shot just 33.3 percent, but made 21 of 24 free throws as a team. The Cardinals forced Ardmore into 23 turnovers.
Comments