Washington-Marion beats Ellender 66-58 for 4A boys title

Washington-Marion won its first state championship in 30 years in front of a packed, hometown crowd as it defeated Ellender 66-58 for the Class 4A title at the Louisiana boys' basketball tournament Saturday at the Burton Coliseum.
The Charging Indians (31-6) overcame a slow start and scored the last nine points of the game to earn the long-awaited championship.
All eight players that saw the floor for Washington-Marion got on the scoreboard with Cody Stansberry leading the way, shooting 5-of-10 from the 3-point line on his way to 18 points. The performance earned Stansberry the Most Outstanding Player award.
Michael Thomas made a huge contribution off the bench for the Charging Indians with 13 points, five rebounds, three blocks and three steals. Christian Edwards added 13 points and 11 rebounds.
The Patriots (26-12) were led by Maarquie Mosely, who scored a game-high 21 points.
