Lemar, Moneke lift Davis by Fullerton in OT in Big West semi

UC Davis' Chima Moneke, center, celebrates his game-winning basket to defeat Cal State Fullerton in an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West men's tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. UC Davis won 66-64 in overtime.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
UC Davis' Darius Graham celebrates his team's 66-64 overtime win against Cal State Fullerton in an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West men's tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Cal State Fullerton's Khalil Ahmad walks off the court after his team's 66-64 overtime loss to UC Davis in an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West men's tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Cal State Fullerton's Lionheart Leslie, front, drives past UC Davis' Darius Graham during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West men's tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
UC Davis head coach Jim Les directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cal State Fullerton at the Big West men's tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Cal State Fullerton head coach Dedrique Taylor yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UC Davis at the Big West men's tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
UC Davis' Lawrence White, top, blocks a shot by Cal State Fullerton's Lionheart Leslie during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West men's tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Cal State Fullerton's Kyle Allman, left, collides with UC Davis' J.T. Adenrele during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West men's tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Cal State Fullerton's Khalil Ahmad, left, is defended by shoots between UC Davis' J.T. Adenrele, right, and Chima Moneke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West men's tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Cal State Fullerton's Khalil Ahmad, center, shoots between UC Davis's J.T. Adenrele, right, and Chima Moneke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West men's tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Cal State Fullerton's Khalil Ahmad, center, goes up for a basket past UC Davis's Chima Moneke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West men's tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Comments