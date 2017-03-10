Sports

March 10, 2017 9:17 PM

Walker's late shot gives Kent State 68-66 win over Ohio

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND

Jaylin Walker dropped an off-balance runner over two defenders with 4.1 seconds left, giving Kent State a 68-66 semifinal win over Ohio on Friday night and setting up a date with rival Akron in the championship of the Mid-American Conference Tournament.

Walker drove the length of the floor before making his tough basket to put the Golden Flashes up by two.

Ohio had a last chance, but guard Jaaron Simmons dribble into traffic and the Bobcats were unable to get off a shot before the clock expired.

Jimmy Hall scored 22 points — 14 in the second half — for the sixth-seeded Golden Flashes (21-13), who will meet the top-seeded Zips (26-7) on Saturday night for the title and the MAC's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Simmons scored 25 and Kenny Kaminski added 16 for the second-seeded Bobcats (20-11). Simmons could have given Ohio the lead with 10.8 seconds to go, but missed the second of two free throws.

