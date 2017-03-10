Lafayette Christian beats Southern Lab in Division IV final

After three consecutive fruitless trips to the Louisiana high school boys' basketball tournament, the fourth time was the charm for Lafayette Christian, which defeated Southern Lab 52-43 for the Division IV championship.
The Knights (27-3) rode junior guard Greg Williams to the historic victory as he earned the Most Outstanding Player award after shooting 6-of-9 for 24 points.
After a back-and-forth first half that saw six lead changes, Lafayette Christian finally created some separation the second half with stout perimeter defense.
The Kittens (26-7) missed all 10 of their shots from the 3-point line, and the Knights took advantage of that late in the game by forcing outside shots.
Southern Lab was led by the Trio of Brenden Vessel, Rodrick Hayes and Azahren Ernest, who scored a combined 31 points.
