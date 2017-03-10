Silsbee slips past Argyle 46-45 in Class 4A semifinals

Trajan Harris sank four straight free throws in the final minute to lift Silsbee past Argyle 46-45 in the Class 4A state semifinals.
Argyle (33-4) took a 43-42 lead on a 3-point basket by Nathan Priddy. David Davis sank one of two free throws to extend the advantage to 44-42 but Harris tied the game Friday in San Antonio with two free throws with 42.7 seconds left.
Argyle pulled ahead when Brandon White converted one of two free throws with 25.9 seconds remaining. Harris was fouled on Silsbee's ensuing possession and hit both free throws with 17.9 seconds remaining for the final margin. A final shot from Argyle glanced off the rim.
Jordyn Adams led Silsbee (32-6) with 10 points.
Priddy had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Argyle.
