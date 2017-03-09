Pascagoula returns to host the Mississippi Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament

The Mississippi Golden Gloves amateur boxing tournament will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Pascagoula Recreation Center Gymnasium.
The Coast will be well represented at the Golden Gloves, with several local boxing clubs scheduled to compete. Keith Hughes Boxing Club, East Central Boxing Club, Pascagoula Boxing Club and the Gulfport Boxing Club will all have fighters competing in the various weight classes. The Keith Hughes Boxing Club is hosting the event.
Other Magnolia state clubs slated to compete include Tunica, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Tupelo, Pearl, Oxford and Southaven.
“The city of Pascagoula has been good to us,” Keith Hughes said. “They have opened the doors and done a great job helping us with the tournament.”
Seven fighters will represent Keith Hughes Boxing Club: Wendell Rivera (60 pounds), Augustine Lopez (65 pounds), Sean Jamison (135 pounds), Bryan Soto (140 pounds), Abe Darnell (156 pounds), Joshua Finkley (165 pounds) and Chris Polk (200 pounds).
Each weight class fight is three-round bouts. The division range from 50 pounds up to heavyweights and ages 8 and up. Older-division bouts feature two-minute rounds, with 90-second rounds in the youth age groups.
Admission for the Mississippi Golden Gloves is $10. Children 6-and-under admitted free. Tables are available at $120 to seat eight.
Weigh-ins for the tournament are Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tournament winners advance to Regional Golden Gloves, which will be held in North Little Rock Arkansas from April 6 to April 9. The National Golden Gloves will be held May 1 to May 6 in Lafayette, La.
“This tournament gives kids something to shoot for,” Hughes said. “The Golden Gloves is one of the oldest, most prestigous tournaments. If you win this, you’ve done something.”
