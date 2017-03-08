Tuesday's Sports in Brief

Nike has unveiled a hijab for Muslim female athletes.
The Nike Pro Hijab has been in development for a year, the company said. Athletes contributed input into the product, and figure skater Zahra Lari was among those who tested it.
The pull-on hijab is made of light, stretchy fabric that includes tiny holes for breathability and an elongated back so it will not come untucked. It will come in three colors: black, vast grey and obsidian. Beaverton-based Nike says the hijab will be available for sale next year.
Lari, a hopeful for the Winter Olympics next year in Pyeongchang, South Korea, posted photos of herself wearing the hijab on her Instagram page. Lari is from Abu Dhabi and represents the United Arab Emirates.
"Can't believe this is finally here!!" she wrote.
Last summer, fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad of New York became the first Muslim American woman to compete for the United States wearing a hijab at the Olympics. She earned a bronze medal at the Rio Games.
The U-17 Women's World Cup last October in Jordan marked the first time Muslim players wore headscarves during a FIFA event. Soccer's international governing body formally lifted a ban on head coverings in 2014, recognizing Muslim and Sikh players.
SOCCER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Camille Abily scored two goals, Eugenie Le Sommer added another and France beat the United States 3-0 on a rainy Tuesday night to win the SheBelieves Cup at RFK Stadium.
France scored two goals in the first nine minutes and cruised.
Le Sommer got behind the defense for a through ball and was tripped in the box by goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. Abily calmly rolled the penalty kick up the middle in the eighth minute as Naeher dove to her left.
Le Sommer made it 2-0 one minute later after racing past the defense again to be first to Wendie Renard's long ball. She took a touch in the box to split two defenders and slotted it near post.
In the 63rd minute, Eve Perisset was left open down the right side and she played it across goal for an Abily touch.
The US had some good scoring chances. Tobin Heath dribbled down the left sideline in the 26th minute, took four touches along the 18-yard box and sent a shot just wide. In the 48th, Crystal Dunn had a close-range redirection saved by Meline Gerard.
Alex Morgan entered as a substitute in the 70th minute and she was just off on a header in the 82nd.
BASKETBALL
DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki has given the NBA's 30,000-point club its first international member.
Nowitzki became the sixth player to reach the milestone Tuesday night, getting 18 of the 20 points he needed in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Dallas star hit the milestone on a fadeaway jumper from the baseline over Larry Nance Jr. with 10:58 left in the second quarter.
Nowitzki added a 3-pointer for 23 points in the first 14 minutes before the game was stopped as teammates mobbed the wide-smiling 38-year-old near midcourt. After going to the bench for more hugs and hand slaps, including one from owner Mark Cuban, Nowitzki returned to the court to acknowledge the standing ovation.
The 7-foot German, in his 19th season, is the third to score at least 30,000 points with one team. The others are Karl Malone (Utah) and Kobe Bryant (Lakers).
"Dirk has been a model player and terrific ambassador for our game. This latest accomplishment further establishes his legacy as one of the NBA's greatest players," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.
The 30,000 list includes four Hall of Famers in career leader Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points), Malone, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain, and a future one in Bryant, who is third. Julius Erving also reached the milestone with his ABA career included.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK (AP) — After spending two postseasons as a guest studio analyst for Fox, Alex Rodriguez is expanding his role for the network.
A-Rod will be a game analyst and feature reporter for the network and FS1 and will continue to work in the studio, the network said Tuesday in announcing a multiyear deal.
A three-time AL MVP who admitted using performance-enhancing drugs during his playing career, Rodriguez was released by the New York Yankees last summer with more than a year remaining in his $325 million, 10-year contract. Rodriguez was suspended for the entire 2014 season for violations of baseball's drug agreement and labor contract.
Rodriguez worked in the studio for the 2015 World Series and 2016 postseason. The 41-year-old is fourth on the career home run list with 696 and a Yankees special adviser and instructor
