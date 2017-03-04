Geneva beats undefeated Edwardsville 41-40 to win 4A title

Senior center Grace Loberg scored 17 points and grabbed 9 rebounds to lead Geneva past previously undefeated Edwardsville 41-40 Saturday to capture the girls 4A championship.
Loberg had the numbers, but guard Stephanie Hart's put-back in the paint with less than two seconds left pulled out the stunning last-minute victory.
Edwardsville (32-1) was looking to become the ninth big-school girls' team in 40 years of championship history to finish a season unbeaten and win it all.
But Hart and Geneva (29-4) had other ideas.
Hart missed the front-end of a one-and-one free throw chance with her team ahead 39-38 with 36 seconds left in the game. Edwardsville immediately made her pay when Rachel Pranger was fouled and hit both free throws to put Edwardsville up by one point with 23 seconds left to play.
