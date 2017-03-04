Temple's Reddick ready for double duty if needed at combine

0:24 Helicopter flies child to hospital after Harrison County crash Pause

1:07 Christian Academy of Picayune diplomas are worthless

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

1:58 Accused Peach County deputy killer has first court appearance

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot