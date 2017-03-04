Women's Top 25 Capsules

1:07 Christian Academy of Picayune diplomas are worthless Pause

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

0:48 Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission

1:29 Here's what happened at emergency meeting after Mike De Nardo's death

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

2:20 Your children are going to school with gang members