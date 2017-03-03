Hellebuyck stops 29 shots, Jets beat Blues 3-0

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 3-0 on Friday night.
Blake Wheeler scored twice, including on a first-period power play, and the Jets handed the Blues their fifth consecutive loss. Bryan Little added an empty-netter for his 18th of the season with 2:16 remaining in regulation, and Wheeler added another empty-net goal about a minute later.
Hellebuyck improved to 21-15-3 in his ninth straight start. Blues netminder Carter Hutton made 37 saves.
Hutton has been superb in 2017, entering Friday with shutouts in his last two starts, while also recording perfect outings in four of his last seven starts dating to Jan. 14.
