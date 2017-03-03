Hale County beats Monroe County for State 4A boys title

Kaddell Perry scored 31 points to lead Hale County to a 67-56 victory over Monroe County in the Class 4A boys finals Friday night at Legacy Arena.
Hale County (28-4) took the lead for good midway through the first quarter and led by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats forced 18 turnovers that produced 21 points.
Perry also had five rebounds and four assists. Alabama signee Herb Jones added 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Chris Rollins scored 14 points for the Wildcats, who won the first state championship in program history.
DeAndre Robinson scored a game-high 34 points for Monroe County (23-5). Jhacques Gulley added 11 points and Jeremy Calhoun pulled down 10 rebounds for the Tigers, who were seeking the program's first state title.
Comments