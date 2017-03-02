Sports

March 2, 2017 10:22 PM

Texas A&M women use big second half to advance

The Associated Press
GREENVILLE, S.C.

Khaalia Hillsman scored 24 points and had 11 rebounds to lead No. 6 seed Texas A&M to a 67-48 win over No. 11 seed Florida on Thursday night in the SEC Tournament.

Danni Williams added 17 points and Anriel Howard grabbed 10 rebounds for the Aggies (20-10), who will play third-seeded and 23rd-ranked Missouri in a quarterfinal on Friday. Curtyce Knox handed out nine assists.

Ronni Williams scored 18 points and Delicia Washington added 10 for the Gators (15-16), who missed all 10 attempts from 3-point range.

After a low-scoring first half that left Florida ahead 21-18, the Aggies outscored the Gators 24-13 in the third quarter and 25-14 in the fourth, shooting 61.5 percent for the half after shooting 23 percent over the first two quarters.

An 8-0 run, with five points from Knox, put the Aggies ahead by 15, 53-38, with six minutes remaining and they stayed ahead by double figures.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove

View more video

Sports Videos