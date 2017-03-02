Voice of Mississippi State to retire from calling football, basketball

Mississippi State alum and veteran broadcaster Jim Ellis will be retiring from calling football and men’s basketball at the conclusion of the 2017 basketball season.
Ellis, an integral member of the Bulldogs’ broadcast team for nearly 40 years, will however continue his role with baseball as “Voice of the Diamond Dogs”.
Ellis, a native of West Point, Miss. and a 1969 graduate of Mississippi State, assumed the play-by-play role for football and men’s basketball at the start of the 2011-12 athletic season following the retirement of legendary voice Jack Cristil.
Since 1983, Ellis has been a part of MSU’s basketball broadcast team, including the Bulldogs’ memorable 1996 NCAA Final Four run. He became a radio analyst for MSU football in 1991 before taking over the play-by-play duties in 2011. Ellis was on the call for the program rise to the No. 1 ranking.
“For over 30 years, our Bulldog faithful have listened to Jim’s familiar voice,” MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen said in a press release. “From his days as an analyst to current play-by-play broadcaster, he’s had a front row seat to tell the story of some of the greatest moments in Bulldog history.
“Jim has been a true professional behind the microphone and represented Mississippi State with class and dignity. We are thankful to his service, and we are glad he will continue to be the voice to many Diamond Dawg baseball memories in the future.”
