March 2, 2017 7:13 AM

SWAC honors Jackson State baseball duo

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

Jackson State infielder Lamar Briggs and pitcher Jonathan Aponte were named the SWAC’s baseball hitter and pitcher of the week.

Briggs, a junior from Charlotte, went 8 for 14 for a .571 batting average, including one triple. He was 7 for 12 during Jackson State's three game sweep of Texas Southern over the weekend. Briggs also contributed 4 RBIs.

Briggs currently ranks second in the SWAC with a .462 batting average this season.

Aponte, a senior from Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, threw a shutout in JSU's win over Texas Southern on Feb. 24. He struck out eight and gave three hits.

Aponte currently has a 1.93 ERA, and has struck out 11 batters.

