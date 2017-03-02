SWAC honors Jackson State baseball duo

Jackson State infielder Lamar Briggs and pitcher Jonathan Aponte were named the SWAC’s baseball hitter and pitcher of the week.
Briggs, a junior from Charlotte, went 8 for 14 for a .571 batting average, including one triple. He was 7 for 12 during Jackson State's three game sweep of Texas Southern over the weekend. Briggs also contributed 4 RBIs.
Briggs currently ranks second in the SWAC with a .462 batting average this season.
Aponte, a senior from Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, threw a shutout in JSU's win over Texas Southern on Feb. 24. He struck out eight and gave three hits.
Aponte currently has a 1.93 ERA, and has struck out 11 batters.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
