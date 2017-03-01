Porzingis scores 20, leads Knicks to 101-90 win over Magic

Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Derrick Rose added 19 points to help the New York Knicks cruise to a 101-90 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.
Facing an Orlando team adjusting to playing with a smaller lineup, the Knicks used their superior size to their advantage all night. Porzingis, who returned from missing two games with an ankle injury, presented matchup problems for the Magic when they attempted to put their big men on him outside and he took the smaller players inside.
Carmelo Anthony had 17 points and Justin Holiday added 14 off the bench for the Knicks. Lance Thomas scored 11.
The Magic, coming off a home win over Atlanta on Saturday, endured a setback as they attempt to shift to a smaller lineup late in the season. Evan Fournier led four Magic players in double figures with 22 points.
