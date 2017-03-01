Sports

Mount St. Mary's tops Sacred Heart 76-73 in NEC quarterfinal

The Associated Press
EMMITSBURG, Md.

Junior Robinson scored 22 points, including three in the final 52 seconds as top-seeded Mount St. Mary's fended off a late surge to defeat Sacred Heart 76-73 on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference Tournament.

Robinson broke a 67-67 tie, knocking down a 3-pointer with 2:10 remaining, then dished a pretty pass to Chris Ray for a layup and a 72-69 lead with 90 seconds left. Robinson added three more points in the final minute on a jumper and a free throw. Ray also made 1 of 2 free throws with a tick left on the clock and Robinson grabbed the rebound when Sacred Heart's half-court try for a tying basket missed.

The Mountaineers (17-15), who won the Northeast regular-season title for the first time in 21 years, host a semifinal Saturday. Elijah Long added 19 points for Mount St. Mary's and Wray 11.

Quincy McKnight led Sacred Heart (13-19) with 19 points, De'von Barnett added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Joseph Lopez scored 17.

