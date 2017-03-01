Sports

March 1, 2017 8:26 PM

Rhode Island cruises to 68-49 win over Saint Joseph's

PHILADELPHIA

E.C. Matthews scored 13 points and Rhode Island cruised to a 68-49 win over Saint Joseph's on Wednesday night.

Hassan Martin added 12 points and nine rebounds and Kuran Iverson had 11 points and seven rebounds. The Rams (20-9, 12-5 Atlantic 10 Conference) averaged 44 percent shooting from the floor — compared to 38 percent for Saint Joseph's — and had a 39-26 rebounding edge over the Hawks (10-19, 3-14).

The Rams took an early lead and held it, building to a 36-20 advantage at the break. Saint Joseph's never threatened in the second half. The Hawks cut it to 42-29 with 15:30 to play but Matthews and Stanford Robinson answered with back-to-back 3s and the Rams cruised from there.

Rhode Island sits third in the conference standings and closes its regular season against Davidson (15-13, 8-9) at home on Friday.

Charlie Brown scored 13 points to lead the Hawks who have lost nine straight.

