Griffin scores 43, Clippers hold off Hornets 124-121 in OT

1:09 Meet the Sun Herald's 2016-17 All-South Mississippi boys soccer team Pause

3:46 Her kids were sexually abused while under state's care, and it gets worse

3:04 Students demonstrate their ideas at science fair

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:12 Saints fans for 50 years

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

3:07 Routine legal matter brings $100,000 in fees

5:34 Tour of a doomsday bunker, inside luxury survival condos