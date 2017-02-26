Sports

February 26, 2017 6:42 PM

Jones scores 18, has clinching FTs as Arizona women top USC

The Associated Press
TUCSON, Ariz.

LaBrittney Jones scored 18 points, including making 10 of 13 free throws, and blocked seven shots as Arizona held off USC 67-62 on Sunday.

Jones grabbed the rebound of a Courtney Jaco missed 3-pointer, preventing USC from forging a 65-65 tie, and was fouled with three seconds left. She made both free throws to push the game out of reach. Arizona (14-15, 5-13 Pac-12) emerged as the 11th seed in the conference tournament.

Jaco finished with 12 points for the Trojans (14-15, 5-13) but was 2 of 8 from 3-point range. Minyon Moore led USC with 21 points, three assists and three steals. USC was awarded the No. 9 seed and opens the Pac-12 tourney against eighth-seeded Cal March 2 at Seattle's Key Arena. Arizona meets sixth-seeded Oregon later that day.

Jones has scored 1,230 points in her career, moving up to 12th on the Wildcats all-time list. Malena Washington and Dejza James scored 14 each for Arizona.

